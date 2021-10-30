Maroa-Forsyth tops Westville 33-15

Maroa-Forsyth collected a 33-15 victory over Westville in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Trojans' offense darted to a 21-9 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

The Trojans' authority showed as they carried a 27-9 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans blunted the Tigers' dreams of a rally by mirroring their final period points total.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.