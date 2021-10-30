Maroa-Forsyth tops Westville 33-15

Maroa-Forsyth collected a 33-15 victory over Westville in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Trojans' offense darted to a 21-9 lead over the Tigers at halftime.
The Trojans' authority showed as they carried a 27-9 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans blunted the Tigers' dreams of a rally by mirroring their final period points total.
