Mattoon escapes close call with Taylorville 17-14

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Mattoon passed in a 17-14 victory at Taylorville's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Mattoon a 14-7 lead over Taylorville.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Tornadoes managed a 7-3 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Mattoon and Taylorville squared off with September 10, 2021 at Mattoon High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

