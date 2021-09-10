 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mattoon overcomes Taylorville in competitive affair 12-9

  • 0

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Mattoon passed in a 12-9 victory at Taylorville's expense during this Illinois football game.

Recently on August 27 , Taylorville squared up on Mt Vernon in a football game . Click here for a recap

Mattoon authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank Taylorville in the first and final quarters.

The Green Wave's influence showed as they carried a 12-9 lead into the fourth quarter.

Mattoon's offense moved to a 6-0 lead over Taylorville at the intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News