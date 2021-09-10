Mattoon overcomes Taylorville in competitive affair 12-9

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Mattoon passed in a 12-9 victory at Taylorville's expense during this Illinois football game.
Mattoon authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank Taylorville in the first and final quarters.
The Green Wave's influence showed as they carried a 12-9 lead into the fourth quarter.
Mattoon's offense moved to a 6-0 lead over Taylorville at the intermission.
