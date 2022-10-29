Metamora flies high over Jacksonville 68-34

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Metamora turned out the lights on Jacksonville 68-34 during this Illinois football game.

Metamora drew first blood by forging a 16-8 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.

The Redbirds' offense jumped in front for a 32-21 lead over the Crimsons at the intermission.

Metamora struck to a 54-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redbirds avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-7 stretch over the final quarter.

