Metamora wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Canton 54-20

Metamora rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 54-20 win over Canton in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.

Metamora opened with a 20-6 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.

The Redbirds' offense stormed in front for a 34-14 lead over the Little Giants at halftime.

Metamora steamrolled to a 40-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redbirds' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-6 points differential.