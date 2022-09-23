 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metamora wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Canton 54-20

Metamora rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 54-20 win over Canton in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.

Metamora opened with a 20-6 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.

The Redbirds' offense stormed in front for a 34-14 lead over the Little Giants at halftime.

Metamora steamrolled to a 40-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redbirds' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-6 points differential.

Last season, Canton and Metamora faced off on October 22, 2021 at Canton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Canton squared off with Morton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

