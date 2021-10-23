 Skip to main content
Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op finds a way to knock off Decatur Lutheran 40-28

Decatur Lutheran dented the scoreboard first, but Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op responded to earn a 40-28 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Decatur Lutheran, who began with a 16-6 edge over Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op through the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-22 lead over Decatur Lutheran.

Recently on October 8 , Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op squared up on Farmer City Blue Ridge in a football game . For more, click here.

