Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op hustles by Pawnee in victory 38-20

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op collected a 38-20 victory over Pawnee in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Bearcats opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Indians through the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-14 lead over Pawnee.
