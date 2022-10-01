Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op imposes its will on Pawnee 45-8

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op lit up the scoreboard on October 1 to propel past Pawnee for a 45-8 victory in Illinois high school football on October 1

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Pawnee after the first quarter.

The Bearcats opened a monstrous 38-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Pawnee got within 45-8.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.