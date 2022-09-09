 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op outclasses Farmer City Blue Ridge 22-8

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op prevailed over Farmer City Blue Ridge 22-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Farmer City Blue Ridge after the first quarter.

The Knights didn't give up, slicing the gap to 14-8 at the intermission.

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op darted to a 22-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op and Farmer City Blue Ridge squared off with October 8, 2021 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School last season. For more, click here.

