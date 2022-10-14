Ministry of defense: Athens blanks Riverton 49-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Riverton as it was blanked 49-0 by Athens at Riverton High on October 14 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Athens a 28-0 lead over Riverton.

The Warriors' offense pulled in front for a 42-0 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

Athens struck to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Recently on September 30, Athens squared off with Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

