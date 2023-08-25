Momence raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 28-21 win over Fithian Oakwood in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.

Momence breathed fire in front of Fithian Oakwood 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Athletics registered a 28-8 advantage at intermission over the Comets.

Fithian Oakwood showed its spirit while rallying to within 28-15 in the third quarter.

The Comets fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Athletics would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, Momence and Fithian Oakwood squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Momence High School.

