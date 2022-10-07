 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Monticello dances past Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-26

  • 0

Monticello collected a solid win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a 41-26 verdict in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Monticello moved in front of Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Sages registered a 20-12 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Sages held on with a 21-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Monticello faced off on October 8, 2021 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on September 23, Monticello faced off against Pontiac Township and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Rantoul Township on September 23 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News