Monticello dances past Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-26

Monticello collected a solid win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a 41-26 verdict in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.
Monticello moved in front of Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Sages registered a 20-12 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Sages held on with a 21-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
