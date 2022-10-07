Monticello dances past Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-26

Monticello collected a solid win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a 41-26 verdict in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Monticello moved in front of Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Sages registered a 20-12 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Sages held on with a 21-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.