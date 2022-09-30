Monticello rolls like thunder over Rantoul Township 55-6

Monticello showed top form to dominate Rantoul Township during a 55-6 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 30.
Monticello drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Rantoul Township after the first quarter.
The Sages opened a colossal 48-6 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Sages outscored the Eagles 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Monticello and Rantoul Township faced off on October 1, 2021 at Monticello High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 16, Rantoul Township faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Monticello took on Bloomington Central Catholic on September 16 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.