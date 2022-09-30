Monticello rolls like thunder over Rantoul Township 55-6

Monticello showed top form to dominate Rantoul Township during a 55-6 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 30.

Monticello drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Rantoul Township after the first quarter.

The Sages opened a colossal 48-6 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Sages outscored the Eagles 7-0 in the fourth quarter.