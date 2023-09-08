Morton controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 57-13 victory over Canton in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.
Morton opened with a 23-6 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.
The Potters registered a 30-13 advantage at halftime over the Little Giants.
Morton charged to a 50-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Potters held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Last season, Morton and Canton faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Morton High School.
Recently on Aug. 25, Morton squared off with Mahomet-Seymour in a football game.
