Morton puts an offensive onslaught on Canton 48-27

Morton swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Canton 48-27 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Morton and Canton were engaged in a thin affair at 34-27 as the fourth quarter started.
Morton opened a slim 13-6 gap over Canton at halftime.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
