Moweaqua Central A&M blanks Macon Meridian in shutout performance 42-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Moweaqua Central A&M stopped Macon Meridian to the tune of a 42-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on October 7.

Moweaqua Central A&M drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Macon Meridian after the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Moweaqua Central A&M struck to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Moweaqua Central A&M and Macon Meridian faced off on October 8, 2021 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 23, Macon Meridian faced off against Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op and Moweaqua Central A&M took on Tuscola on September 23 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

