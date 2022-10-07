Moweaqua Central A&M blanks Macon Meridian in shutout performance 42-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Moweaqua Central A&M stopped Macon Meridian to the tune of a 42-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on October 7.

Moweaqua Central A&M drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Macon Meridian after the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Moweaqua Central A&M struck to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.