Moweaqua Central A & M blanks Marshall 49-0

Defense dominated as Moweaqua Central A & M pitched a 49-0 shutout of Marshall for an Illinois high school football victory on September 3.

Moweaqua Central A & M drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Marshall after the first quarter.

The Raiders fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.

Moweaqua Central A & M charged to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.