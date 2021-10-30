Moweaqua Central A & M claims gritty victory against Nokomis 14-6

With little to no wiggle room, Moweaqua Central A & M nosed past Nokomis 14-6 in Illinois high school football action on October 30.
The Raiders jumped in front of the Redskins 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.
The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 14-6 tie.
In recent action on October 15, Nokomis faced off against Pana and Moweaqua Central A & M took on Camp Point Central on October 16 at Camp Point Central High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.