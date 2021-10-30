Moweaqua Central A & M claims gritty victory against Nokomis 14-6

With little to no wiggle room, Moweaqua Central A & M nosed past Nokomis 14-6 in Illinois high school football action on October 30.

The Raiders jumped in front of the Redskins 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 14-6 tie.

