Moweaqua Central A & M controls the action and Camp Point Central in affair 28-6

Moweaqua Central A & M's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Camp Point Central 28-6 in Illinois high school football on November 6.

The Raiders opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.

Moweaqua Central A & M fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at Camp Point Central's expense.

Moweaqua Central A & M took charge in front of Camp Point Central 28-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

