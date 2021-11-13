Moweaqua Central A & M earns narrow win over Arcola 21-19

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Moweaqua Central A & M nabbed it to nudge past Arcola 21-19 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 13.
The first quarter gave the Raiders a 7-6 lead over the Purple Riders.
Moweaqua Central A & M fought to a 14-6 intermission margin at Arcola's expense.
Moweaqua Central A & M jumped in front of Arcola 21-6 going into the fourth quarter.
Arcola rallied in the final quarter, but Moweaqua Central A & M skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
