Moweaqua Central A&M smacks Warrensburg-Latham in shutout victory 36-0

Defense dominated as Moweaqua Central A&M pitched a 36-0 shutout of Warrensburg-Latham in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.
Moweaqua Central A&M drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Warrensburg-Latham after the first quarter.
The Raiders' offense breathed fire in front for a 21-0 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Moweaqua Central A&M and Warrensburg-Latham were both scoreless.
The Raiders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
