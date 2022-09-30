Moweaqua Central A&M smacks Warrensburg-Latham in shutout victory 36-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Defense dominated as Moweaqua Central A&M pitched a 36-0 shutout of Warrensburg-Latham in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

Moweaqua Central A&M drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Warrensburg-Latham after the first quarter.

The Raiders' offense breathed fire in front for a 21-0 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Moweaqua Central A&M and Warrensburg-Latham were both scoreless.

The Raiders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Moweaqua Central A&M and Warrensburg-Latham faced off on October 1, 2021 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 16, Moweaqua Central A&M squared off with Clinton in a football game . For more, click here.

