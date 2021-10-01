Moweaqua Central A & M smashes through Warrensburg-Latham 29-6

Impressive was a ready adjective for Moweaqua Central A & M's 29-6 throttling of Warrensburg-Latham in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Moweaqua Central A & M opened with a 10-6 advantage over Warrensburg-Latham through the first quarter.
Moweaqua Central A & M remained on top of Warrensburg-Latham through a scoreless second and third quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.