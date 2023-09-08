Moweaqua Central A&M finally found a way to top Decatur St. Teresa 32-29 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.
Decatur St. Teresa started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Moweaqua Central A&M at the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs moved a meager margin over the Raiders as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.
Moweaqua Central A&M broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-21 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.
The Bulldogs narrowed the gap 8-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
The last time Decatur St Teresa and Moweaqua Central A&M played in a 48-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.
Recently on Aug. 25, Decatur St Teresa squared off with Linton-Stockton in a football game.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.