Moweaqua Central A&M finally found a way to top Decatur St. Teresa 32-29 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Decatur St. Teresa started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Moweaqua Central A&M at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs moved a meager margin over the Raiders as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Moweaqua Central A&M broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-21 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap 8-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Decatur St Teresa and Moweaqua Central A&M played in a 48-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Decatur St Teresa squared off with Linton-Stockton in a football game.

