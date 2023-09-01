Moweaqua Central A&M grabbed a 29-14 victory at the expense of Marshall for an Illinois high school football victory at Moweaqua Central A&M High.
Moweaqua Central A&M opened with a 29-14 advantage over Marshall through the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.
Last season, Moweaqua Central A&M and Marshall faced off on Sept. 3, 2022 at Marshall High School.
