Mt. Carmel carves slim margin over Monticello 8-6

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Mt. Carmel nabbed it to nudge past Monticello 8-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

The first quarter gave Mt. Carmel an 8-0 lead over Monticello.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Sages rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Golden Aces skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.