Mt. Carmel carves slim margin over Monticello 8-6

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Mt. Carmel nabbed it to nudge past Monticello 8-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.
The first quarter gave Mt. Carmel an 8-0 lead over Monticello.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Sages rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Golden Aces skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Recently on October 14, Monticello squared off with Fairbury Prairie Central in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.