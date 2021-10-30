Mt. Carmel makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing St. Joseph-Ogden 46-14

Mt. Carmel raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 46-14 win over St. Joseph-Ogden in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Mt. Carmel a 13-0 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden.

The Golden Aces kept a 20-7 intermission margin at the Spartans' expense.

The Golden Aces' rule showed as they carried a 34-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

