Mt. Sterling Brown County engulfs Jacksonville Routt Catholic in flames 34-6

Mt. Sterling Brown County didn't tinker around with Jacksonville Routt Catholic. A 34-6 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois high school football action on October 2.
The Hornets opened with an 8-0 advantage over the Rockets through the first quarter.
Mt. Sterling Brown County opened a gross 26-0 gap over Jacksonville Routt Catholic at the intermission.
The Hornets stomped on ahead of the Rockets 34-0 as the fourth quarter started.
