Mt. Sterling Brown County engulfs Jacksonville Routt Catholic in flames 34-6

Mt. Sterling Brown County didn't tinker around with Jacksonville Routt Catholic. A 34-6 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois high school football action on October 2.

The Hornets opened with an 8-0 advantage over the Rockets through the first quarter.

Mt. Sterling Brown County opened a gross 26-0 gap over Jacksonville Routt Catholic at the intermission.

The Hornets stomped on ahead of the Rockets 34-0 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

