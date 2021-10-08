Mt. Zion earns solid win over Collinsville 36-21

Mt. Zion handed Collinsville a tough 36-21 loss during this Illinois football game.
Recently on September 24 , Mt Zion squared up on Lincoln in a football game . Click here for a recap
Mt. Zion drew first blood by forging a 9-7 margin over Collinsville after the first quarter.
The Kahoks took a 21-17 lead over the Braves heading to halftime locker room.
The Braves broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-21 lead over the Kahoks.
