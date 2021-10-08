 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mt. Zion earns solid win over Collinsville 36-21

  • 0

Mt. Zion handed Collinsville a tough 36-21 loss during this Illinois football game.

Recently on September 24 , Mt Zion squared up on Lincoln in a football game . Click here for a recap

Mt. Zion drew first blood by forging a 9-7 margin over Collinsville after the first quarter.

The Kahoks took a 21-17 lead over the Braves heading to halftime locker room.

The Braves broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-21 lead over the Kahoks.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chicago's Anderson, after Game 2 ALDS loss to Houston, 'We know things will get better'

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chicago's Anderson, after Game 2 ALDS loss to Houston, 'We know things will get better'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News