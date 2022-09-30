Mt. Zion edges Effingham in tough test 39-36

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mt. Zion defeated Effingham 39-36 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.
The last time Effingham and Mt Zion played in a 28-27 game on October 1, 2021. Click here for a recap
Recently on September 16, Mt Zion squared off with Taylorville in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
