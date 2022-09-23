Mt. Zion overpowers Lincoln in thorough fashion 41-14

Mt. Zion stomped on Lincoln 41-14 during this Illinois football game.
Mt. Zion darted in front of Lincoln 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.
The Braves held on with a 27-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.
