 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mt. Zion overpowers Lincoln in thorough fashion 41-14

  • 0

Mt. Zion stomped on Lincoln 41-14 during this Illinois football game.

Mt. Zion darted in front of Lincoln 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Braves held on with a 27-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Mt Zion and Lincoln squared off with September 24, 2021 at Lincoln High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 9, Mt Zion faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Lincoln took on Jerseyville Jersey on September 9 at Lincoln High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News