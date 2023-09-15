Mt. Zion rolled past Taylorville for a comfortable 28-6 victory at Taylorville High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Mt. Zion moved in front of Taylorville 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at the Tornadoes' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Braves held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mt Zion and Taylorville squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Taylorville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Taylorville faced off against Robinson and Mt Zion took on Troy Triad on Sept. 1 at Mt Zion High School.

