Mt. Zion pulls python act on Charleston 32-7

Mt. Zion handled Charleston 32-7 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Braves drew first blood by forging a 19-0 margin over the Trojans after the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Mt. Zion's might showed as it carried a 26-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 1, Mt Zion faced off against Effingham and Charleston took on Taylorville on October 1 at Charleston High School. Click here for a recap

