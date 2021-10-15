Mt. Zion pulls python act on Charleston 32-7

Mt. Zion handled Charleston 32-7 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Braves drew first blood by forging a 19-0 margin over the Trojans after the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Mt. Zion's might showed as it carried a 26-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 1, Mt Zion faced off against Effingham and Charleston took on Taylorville on October 1 at Charleston High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.