Mt. Zion records thin win against Breese Mater Dei 38-35

Mt. Zion swapped jabs before dispatching Breese Mater Dei 38-35 at Breese Mater Dei High on October 21 in Illinois football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Braves registered a 29-21 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Breese Mater Dei came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Mt. Zion 35-31.

The Braves rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Knights 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Breese Mater Dei and Mt Zion faced off on October 22, 2021 at Mt Zion High School. For more, click here.

Recently on October 7, Mt Zion squared off with Collinsville in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

