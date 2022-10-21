Mt. Zion records thin win against Breese Mater Dei 38-35

Mt. Zion swapped jabs before dispatching Breese Mater Dei 38-35 at Breese Mater Dei High on October 21 in Illinois football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Braves registered a 29-21 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Breese Mater Dei came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Mt. Zion 35-31.

The Braves rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Knights 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.