Mt. Zion rides to cruise control win over Bartonville Limestone 44-13

Mt. Zion rolled past Bartonville Limestone for a comfortable 44-13 victory in Illinois high school football action on August 27. .
The Braves' determination showed as they carried a 38-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
Mt. Zion's offense roared to a 24-6 lead over Bartonville Limestone at halftime.
Mt. Zion opened with a 10-0 advantage over Bartonville Limestone through the first quarter.
