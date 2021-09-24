Mt. Zion tangles Lincoln in early web 27-22

A speedy pace early was enough to help Mt. Zion offset Lincoln's game in Friday 27-22 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 24.

The Braves darted in front of the Railsplitters 20-8 to begin the second quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 20-8.

Mt. Zion struck in front of Lincoln 27-8 to begin the fourth quarter.

Lincoln rallied in the fourth quarter, but Mt. Zion skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

