Mt. Zion tangles Lincoln in early web 27-22

A speedy pace early was enough to help Mt. Zion offset Lincoln's game in Friday 27-22 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 24.
The Braves darted in front of the Railsplitters 20-8 to begin the second quarter.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 20-8.
Mt. Zion struck in front of Lincoln 27-8 to begin the fourth quarter.
Lincoln rallied in the fourth quarter, but Mt. Zion skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
In recent action on September 10, Lincoln faced off against Jerseyville Jersey and Mt Zion took on Mahomet-Seymour on September 10 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For a full recap, click here.
