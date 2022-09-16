Mt. Zion's speedy start jolts Taylorville 21-6

Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Mt. Zion, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Taylorville 21-6 at Taylorville High on September 16 in Illinois football action.
The first quarter gave Mt. Zion a 21-0 lead over Taylorville.
Taylorville tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 21-6 in the third quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.
In recent action on September 3, Taylorville faced off against Elgin St Edward and Mt Zion took on Mattoon on September 2 at Mt Zion High School. For more, click here.
