Mt. Zion's speedy start jolts Taylorville 21-6

Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Mt. Zion, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Taylorville 21-6 at Taylorville High on September 16 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Mt. Zion a 21-0 lead over Taylorville.

Taylorville tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 21-6 in the third quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.