Nashville claims gritty victory against Decatur St. Teresa 37-35

A tight-knit tilt turned in Nashville's direction just enough to squeeze past Decatur St. Teresa 37-35 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 20.

Nashville made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over Decatur St. Teresa after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 21-14 lead at intermission.

Decatur St. Teresa enjoyed a 35-21 lead over Nashville to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Nashville added to its advantage with a 16-0 margin in the closing period.

Recently on November 6 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Vandalia in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

