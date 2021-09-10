Nerve-racking affair ends with Naperville Neuqua Valley on top of Decatur St. Marys Adolescent Ed Program 26-21

A tight-knit tilt turned in Naperville Neuqua Valley's direction just enough to squeeze past Decatur St. Marys Adolescent Ed Program 26-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

The Crusaders fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Wildcats would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

The Wildcats moved in front of the Crusaders 20-14 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Crusaders.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

