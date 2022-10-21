Never a doubt: Canton breezes past Bartonville Limestone 40-6

Canton's river of points eventually washed away Bartonville Limestone in a 40-6 cavalcade on October 21 in Illinois football.

Canton drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Bartonville Limestone after the first quarter.

The Little Giants opened an immense 34-0 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.

Canton and Bartonville Limestone each scored in the third quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.