Never a doubt: Canton breezes past Bartonville Limestone 40-6

Canton's river of points eventually washed away Bartonville Limestone in a 40-6 cavalcade on October 21 in Illinois football.
Canton drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Bartonville Limestone after the first quarter.
The Little Giants opened an immense 34-0 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.
Canton and Bartonville Limestone each scored in the third quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Canton and Bartonville Limestone squared off with October 1, 2021 at Bartonville Limestone High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
