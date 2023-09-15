A suffocating defense helped New Berlin handle Pittsfield 40-0 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Pretzels' offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Saukees at halftime.

New Berlin jumped to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pretzels got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Pittsfield and New Berlin played in a 29-0 game on Oct. 1, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 1, New Berlin faced off against Petersburg PORTA.

