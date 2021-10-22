New Berlin sews up Pleasant Plains 32-24

New Berlin knocked off Pleasant Plains 32-24 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 22.
The Cardinals started on steady ground by forging a 13-0 lead over the Pretzels at the end of the first quarter.
Pleasant Plains came from behind to grab the advantage 16-12 at intermission over New Berlin.
The Pretzels broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with an 18-16 lead over the Cardinals.
The clock was the only thing that stopped New Berlin, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-8 final quarter, too.
In recent action on October 8, Pleasant Plains faced off against Williamsville and New Berlin took on Riverton on October 8 at Riverton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
