New Berlin sews up Pleasant Plains 32-24

New Berlin knocked off Pleasant Plains 32-24 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 22.

The Cardinals started on steady ground by forging a 13-0 lead over the Pretzels at the end of the first quarter.

Pleasant Plains came from behind to grab the advantage 16-12 at intermission over New Berlin.

The Pretzels broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with an 18-16 lead over the Cardinals.

The clock was the only thing that stopped New Berlin, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-8 final quarter, too.

In recent action on October 8, Pleasant Plains faced off against Williamsville and New Berlin took on Riverton on October 8 at Riverton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

Watch now: St. Teresa's Zahki Hayes TD catch

