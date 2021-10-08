New Berlin survives competitive clash with Riverton 19-12

New Berlin posted a tight 19-12 win over Riverton in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Hawks took a 12-6 lead over the Pretzels heading to the intermission locker room.
New Berlin broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 13-12 lead over Riverton.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Pretzels, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 fourth quarter, too.
