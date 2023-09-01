New Berlin unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Petersburg PORTA 48-6 Friday at Petersburg Porta High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.
New Berlin moved in front of Petersburg PORTA 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Pretzels opened a small 14-6 gap over the Bluejays at halftime.
New Berlin steamrolled to a 34-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Pretzels got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
