New Berlin unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Petersburg PORTA 48-6 Friday at Petersburg Porta High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

New Berlin moved in front of Petersburg PORTA 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Pretzels opened a small 14-6 gap over the Bluejays at halftime.

New Berlin steamrolled to a 34-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pretzels got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

