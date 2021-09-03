Newton takes victory lap over Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 50-6

Newton's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop during a 50-6 blowout in an Illinois high school football matchup. .
No points meant no hope for the Redskins as they could not cut into their deficit in the second and final quarters.
Newton drew first blood by forging a 50-6 margin over Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop after the first quarter.
