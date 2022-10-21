Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op collects victory over Kansas Tri-County Coop 26-6

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 26-6 win over Kansas Tri-County Coop in Illinois high school football on October 21.
Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op opened with a 12-0 advantage over Kansas Tri-County Coop through the first quarter.
The Titans showed some mettle by fighting back to a 12-6 halftime margin.
Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op jumped to a 26-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
