Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op collects victory over Kansas Tri-County Coop 26-6

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 26-6 win over Kansas Tri-County Coop in Illinois high school football on October 21.

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op opened with a 12-0 advantage over Kansas Tri-County Coop through the first quarter.

The Titans showed some mettle by fighting back to a 12-6 halftime margin.

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op jumped to a 26-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

