Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op overcomes Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 21-6

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 21-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

