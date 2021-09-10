 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op puts an offensive onslaught on Argenta-Oreana 38-14

  • 0

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 38-14 win over Argenta-Oreana at Argenta-Oreana High on September 10 in Illinois football action.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Storm enjoyed a mammoth margin over the Bombers with a 38-14 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op drew first blood by forging a 22-14 margin over Argenta-Oreana after the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op took on Tremont on August 27 at Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News