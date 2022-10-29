 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

No mercy: Decatur St. Teresa shuts down Chester in defensive masterpiece 49-0

  • 0

An electrician would've been needed to get Chester on the scoreboard because Decatur St. Teresa wouldn't allow it in a 49-0 shutout on October 29 in Illinois football.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 28-0 advantage over Chester through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa roared to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

Recently on October 14, Decatur St Teresa squared off with Shelbyville in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News