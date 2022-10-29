No mercy: Decatur St. Teresa shuts down Chester in defensive masterpiece 49-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Chester on the scoreboard because Decatur St. Teresa wouldn't allow it in a 49-0 shutout on October 29 in Illinois football.
Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 28-0 advantage over Chester through the first quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.
Decatur St. Teresa roared to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.
