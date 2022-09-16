No pain, no gain: Springfield overcomes Normal University 32-13

Springfield dumped Normal University 32-13 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.

The first quarter gave Springfield a 12-6 lead over Normal University.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Springfield jumped to a 26-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Senators outscored the Pioneers 6-0 in the final quarter.