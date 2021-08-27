 Skip to main content
No pain, no gain; Westville overcomes Seneca 25-6

Westville collected a 25-6 victory over Seneca in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Tigers and the Fighting Irish were both scoreless.

Westville fought to a 13-6 intermission margin at Seneca's expense.

